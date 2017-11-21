Fianna Fáil: Repeat offenders should face electronic monitoring before bail

Repeat offenders should face electronic monitoring before getting bail.

That is according to Fianna Fáil which has called for a number of measures to crack down on rural crime.

It also includes re-opening garda stations and ensuring more Gardaí are on the ground.

The party's Justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan feels technology should play a major role.

He said: "Just as the criminals are able to use technology to promote their criminality, we as defenders of the people should be able to encourage the use of technology to protect individuals.

"CCTV footage and CCTV cameras are a valuable method of trying to ensure that local communities are protected, we need to roll that out on a wider basis."