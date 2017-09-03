Fianna Fáil proposes tax incentives for building firms to tackle housing crisis

Fianna Fáil is proposing a VAT reduction for the construction industry in the upcoming budget in a bid to solve the housing crisis.

The party is asking for the rate to be cut to 9% for up to three years.

The Sunday Business Post reports it will also make proposals to reduce development levies for builders who commit to building homes right away.

Developers who construct affordable homes would also be in line for tax incentives, while planning and certification costs would also be cut.