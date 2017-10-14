Fianna Fáil gains ground on Fine Gael in latest opinion poll

Back to Ireland Home

A new opinion poll has Fianna Fáil closing the gap opened up by Fine Gael last month.

The Behaviour and Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times shows the eight-point lead opened up by Fine Gael over the summer has now closed to four points.

The B&A poll for the Sunday Times has Fine Gael on 31%, down two percentage points and Fianna Fáil gaining two points to 27%. The last poll was just a month ago.

The party leaders are now neck-and-neck at a 50% satisfaction rating with Leo Varadkar up one point and Micheál Martin losing three.

Elsewhere, Sinn Féin is at 19% (no change), independents are on 12% (+2) and Labour is down one point to 4%.
KEYWORDS: Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, Labour, opinion poll

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland