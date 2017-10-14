Fianna Fáil gains ground on Fine Gael in latest opinion poll
A new opinion poll has Fianna Fáil closing the gap opened up by Fine Gael last month.
The Behaviour and Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times shows the eight-point lead opened up by Fine Gael over the summer has now closed to four points.
The B&A poll for the Sunday Times has Fine Gael on 31%, down two percentage points and Fianna Fáil gaining two points to 27%. The last poll was just a month ago.
The party leaders are now neck-and-neck at a 50% satisfaction rating with Leo Varadkar up one point and Micheál Martin losing three.
Elsewhere, Sinn Féin is at 19% (no change), independents are on 12% (+2) and Labour is down one point to 4%.
