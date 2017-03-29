Fianna Fáil: Fine Gael leadership issue 'a real problem' for Brexit negotiations

Fianna Fáil have said Fine Gael's dilemma of a leadership change in the coming months will disrupt the negotiating position of Ireland during initial talks on Brexit, writes Juno McEnroe of the Irish Examiner.

Speaking ahead of London triggering Article 50 and its divorce from the EU today, the party's Brexit spokesman, Stephen Donnelly, also warned of the need to prioritise protective measures for businesses.

Mr Donnelly reiterated that the Department of Finance had warned that a hard Brexit coud cost Ireland 40,000 jobs and add €20bn to our national debt.

Speaking in Leinster House, the Wicklow TD outlined concerns about jobs in the agri-food sector. His colleague Charlie McConalogue said that 25% of milk here came from the North and warned of the instability with fears of a fresh border.

An early transitional deal for trade was needed and Ireland should push for this while the divorce talks between Brussels and London continue, stressed Mr Donnelly.

Government needed to engage with enterprise and, move to protect peace funds in the North and there might only be a year to negotiate on Brexit-once talks end on the €60bn bill that Britain must pay for leaving the union, said Mr Donnelly.

Asked by the Irish Examiner whether the issue of Mr Kenny leaving the talks and being replaced for Ireland was a problem, the TD said: “The Fine Gael leadership issue is a real problem when it comes to Brexit. Who leads Fine Gael is none of our business.

“However, we have been calling for Brexit minister for some time.

"They [Fine Gael] have just thrown him out of the boat. He's going to stay on until June, which mean a leadership election and maybe a new leader by July or August, so there's a reshuffle, maybe we have a new Cabinet in place August, September. The most diligent minister in any party will take several months to read into a brief.

“And so we are well into negotiations before there is continuity of leadership on Brexit from the Irish side.”

He reiterated Fianna Fáil's calls for a Brexit minister to be appointed to head up Ireland's team for Brexit.