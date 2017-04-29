Fianna Fáil extends lead over Fine Gael in latest opinion poll

Fianna Fáil has extended its lead over Fine Gael in the latest political opinion poll.

There has also been a modest rise for Sinn Féin, while independent candidates have suffered.

The RED C Poll for the Sunday Business Post was taken earlier this week when the controversy around the National Maternity Hospital was at its peak.

Fine Gael may have suffered as a result, remaining unchanged on 24 points, while Finna Fáil are up two points to 28.

Sinn Féin, who have also been vocal critics of the hospital project, benefit to a lesser extent, gaining one point to 18.

Independents are down three points to 10.

Labour are unchanged on 6, while Solidarity are unchanged on 4, joined by the Social Democrats who are up one.

The Greens are on three points (down one), while Renua are on one with the Independent Alliance on just two points.