Fianna Fáil confirm it will abstain from no confidence motion in Government

Fianna Fáil has confirmed that it will abstain on a motion of no confidence in the Government, this week.

The party says there are questions to answer and it will be seeking further clarification from the Taoiseach on the handling of the Garda whistleblower controversy.

But Fianna Fail's Expenditure and Reform Spokesperson, Dara Calleary (pictured) says Sinn Fein's motion is not what the country needs: "The motion of confidence that Sinn Fein is putting down is entirely opportunitistic at this point.

"All it is is political game playing, we want answers as to what happened to this situation regarding Tusla and Sgt Maurice McCabe and his family.

"This motion will not give those answers, we want to ensure that a commission of enquiry is established, to investigate all of the issues that are been highlighted not just in the last number of days."