Fianna Fáil calls on HSE head to clarify what he knew about 'Grace' reports

Fianna Fáil are calling on the head of the HSE to clarify what he knew about the 'Grace' reports.

The call comes after it emerged one of the staff members involved in deciding to leave Grace in a foster home -despite allegations of abuse - still works for Tusla.

Fianna Fáil's Health Spokesperson Billy Kelleher said that Tony O'Brien needs to clarify what he knew - and that his latest testimony raises more questions than it answers.

“We now have a situation where the head of the HSE has provided two different versions of events to an Oireachtas committee,” he said.

“It’s quite unprecedented.

Tony O'Brien

“The seriousness of the Grace Reports findings requires all stakeholders to take responsibility for their actions and their comments that are put into the public domain.

“The contradictions between his two testimonies need to be clarified. When State agencies, such as the HSE, are called to provide evidence to an Oireachtas committee, we need to be confident that what is being put on the record is truthful and based in fact.”