Fianna Fáil call for mental health Oireachtas committee

There has been a call from Fianna Fáil for the Government to establish an Oireachtas Committee on Mental Health.

The parties spokes person on the issue James Browne has written to Taoiseach Enda Kenny to request a new joint committee to facilitate discussions relating to mental health services.

Deputy Brown says our health system have expanded significantly over the last decade, but our mental health facilities haven't experienced the same level of investment.

James Brown outlines the services he's looking for.

"The establishment of a designated Mental Health Oireachtas committee, made up of TDs and Senators, would place mental health at the heart of the debate.

"It would put it on a parity with our physical health system and it would allow for a focus on mental health, to hold the HSE and the Department of Health to account, and oversee the implimentation of mental health reforms."