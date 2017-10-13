Fianna Fáil Ard Fhéis pamphlet claims party won 2016 election
by Fiachra Ó Cionnaith Political Correspondent
You might think Fianna Fáil won last year's general election given it has become the real power in the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael.
But that doesn't mean you outright say it.
On page 13 of the party's ard fhéis pamphlet, party officials say "this is the first ard fhéis since Fianna Fáil won the 2016 general election" - before quickly adding this is because of the gains they made as opposed to winning more seats than Fine Gael.
This is not a joke. Fianna Fáil remind us that they 'won' the 2016 Election.— Luke Corkery (@LukeCorkeryFG) October 13, 2017
FG: 50
FF: 44
Usually, the winner comes 1st.#FFardfheis17 pic.twitter.com/YE8vjIrABh
Fine Gael TD Noel Rock last night joked on Twitter:
"Fair play to Fianna Fáil. Ending Mayo's long wait for an All-Ireland by making second place the new winner."
Fair play to Fianna Fáil. Ending Mayo's long wait for an All Ireland by making second place the new winner. 🥈🥈🥈 https://t.co/PNjkazLTD1— Noel Rock (@NoelRock) October 13, 2017
