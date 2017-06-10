Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael level in latest political opinion poll

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are level in the latest political opinion poll.

The poll shows both parties making minor gains, while independent candidates lose out.

Micheal Martin's Fianna Fáil are up 2% in latest poll

This poll, by Behaviour and Attitudes for the Sunday Times, shows both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on 29% - with Fianna Fáil up two, and Fine Gael up one.

The fact that they are roughly level is not remarkable - but what is notable is the fact that they have developed a significant lead over the next biggest party.

That is Sinn Fein, who are unchanged on 18% - and now lie 11 points behind, the biggest trailing margin behind second place for some time.

But there is still a huge gap to the chasing pack. Labour are on 5%, tied with the independent alliance, while the Greens are on 3%.

The Social Democrats and Solidarity-PBP have just 1% each, while Renua don't feature at all, and independent candidates are down three points to 9%.