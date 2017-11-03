Fianna Fáil aims to introduce bill to increase penalty for child abusers

Fianna Fáil has called for tougher laws to deal with people who abuse children.

Currently, if a person is convicted of a sexual act with someone between the ages of 15 to 17 the maximum prison sentence is 7 years.

A bill being brought forward by Fianna Fáil wants this to increase to 15 years.

Party Justice Spokesperson, Jim O'Callaghan, said it is a legitimate response to public concern about penalties imposed on those convicted of child abuse or child sex offences.

He aims to get cross party support for the bill when the Dáil resumes.