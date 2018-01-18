FG Senator questions level of funding for RTÉ

Every home should be charged €4 per month for every medium in use, as part of an overhaul of the TV licence fee.

Fine Gael's Catherine Noone says this would mean a household with just broadband pays €48 a year, while a home using a landline and broadband would pay €96.

Senator Noone has also questioned the level of funding going to the state broadcaster, RTÉ.

She said: "People are criticised for the amount they earn in RTÉ and there is a lot of legitimacy to that debate.

"But the reality is that I think we do need a certain amount of money for the national broadcaster, I wouldn't like to see it go down the road where commerce rules.

"But at the same time, do we need 2fm?"