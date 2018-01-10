FG Senator proposes replacing TV licence fee with phone/broadband charge
The TV licence fee should be replaced by a charge for homes with phone and broadband connections, according to a Fine Gael Senator.
Catherine Noone says the current fee collection system is broken.
She is proposing a monthly fee of €4 per medium used, for example broadband or phone connections.
The Senator says it would mean many households paying much less and would solve the issue of avoidance as telecoms companies would collect the charge.
