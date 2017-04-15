FG senator calls for new jobs following closure of cigar plant in Roscommon

A Fine Gael Senator says new jobs must be found following the closure of a cigar plant in Ballaghaderreen in County Roscommon.

Almost 40 people are being made redundant at J Cortès as the new owners move operations to Sri Lanka.

Local Senator Maura Hopkins says it's a very difficult time for the people involved, some of whom have worked for the original owners for almost 40 years: “ This is very disappointing, because J Cortés company recently acquired the ECMI (Exclusive Cigar Manufacturers Ireland) as it was formerly known, in January of this year.

“So on the 18 January it was newly acquired and approximately 12 weeks later they tell us that they are moving operations to Sri Lanka.”