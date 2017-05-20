FG leadership: Varadkar in strong lead with just hours to nomination deadline

With just hours to go before the nomination deadline, the Fine Gael leadership race is hotting up.

Leo Varadkar will officially unveil his campaign this afternoon, with several members of cabinet expected to make an appearance at the launch.

So far Government Chief Whip Regina Doherty, Ministers Paschal Donohoe, Charlie Flanagan and Helen McEntee have all declared their support for the Social Protection Minister.

Meanwhile, Simon Coveney’s campaign team have urged grassroots Fine Gael members to “turn” national politicians supporting Leo Varadkar, after two Clare TDs controversially backed his rival just hours after the Housing Minister visited their constituency.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, Coveney team members made the claim as they insisted the race to replace Enda Kenny is not over and that they were always expecting to focus on councillor and grassroots support to gain power.

In a deeply controversial move last night, junior minister for employment Pat Breen and TD Joe Carey confirmed in separate statements they will back Mr Varadkar as they believe he is best suited to lead Fine Gael and the country.

While both TDs said the decisions had been made a number of weeks ago, they were publicly revealed just hours after Mr Coveney spent the day in Clare discussing housing policy and attending the Clare Fine Gael branch agm — with Mr Breen saying the delay was “out of respect” for the housing minister.

Despite Mr Coveney receiving the backing of ex-ceann comhairle Sean Barrett, Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton and Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick yesterday, the additions of the two Clare TDs and a host of ministers and backbenchers for Mr Varadkar means there is a 40-20 parliamentary party gap between the rivals.

And with just 13 crucial votes among TDs, MEPs and senators still up for grabs, Mr Coveney’s team have now turned their attention to councils and grassroots members in a bid to rescue their faltering campaign.

Who elects the next leader of Fine Gael?

<ul>

<li> <b>65%;</b> The Fine Gael parliamentary party includes 73 politicians and makes up 65pc of the total electorate;</li>

<li> <b>10%:</b> Fine Gael’s 230 councillors make up 10pc of the electorate;</li>

<li> <b>25%:</b> The party’s rank and file members hold 25% of the voting power . </li>

</ul>