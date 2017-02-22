FF TDs to propose motion to party opposing site for National Children's Hospital

Two Fianna Fáil deputies are today putting a motion to the party, opposing plans to build the new National Children's Hospital at St James in Dublin.

The move by James Lawless and Jack Chambers follows a briefing for TDs and Senators last week, which challenged claims that the inner city hospital is the best site for the new facility.

Jonathan Irwin, the Founder of the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation says it is about time for the Government to wake up and listen; instead of "sleep-walking into a catastrophe".

Mr Irwin said: "This has always been a disaster, it's never been about children, it's always benn about adult balances - it's academic, medical, political, never about children.

"And now of course as we've seen Tony O'Brien said at a billion and two this is getting out of hand, it's ridiculous, and I think the tide is changing."