FF Senator calls for public views on how to treat out-of-copyright national anthem

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly has today calling on people to make their views known on how the State should treat the national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann.

“Amhrán na bhFiann is a crucial and core part of how the State commemorates events and people. It is right that we have rules and guidelines in place to ensure it is treated with respect,” said Senator Daly, who was recently appointed as Rapporteur of the Seanad Public Consultation Committee.

“The Committee, and I, are very clear in our determination to hear and receive as many views and opinions as possible on the National Anthem.

“The basis of this public consultation comes from the recent change to the copyright of both the music, and lyrics, in Irish and English of Amhrán na bhFiann. All are now out of copyright since 2012, and it’s imperative that rules and guidelines are put in place to protect the anthem.

“The lack of strict copyright in place for the national anthem has left this important state symbol exposed.

“Our National Anthem should be respected and used appropriately. It is used right across the State, and abroad, to signify and commemorate important events and occasions. It’s only right that we have clear guidelines in place, and it’s equally right that the Irish people are involved in designing those same guidelines.

“I’m calling on all with an interest in this issue to make a submission and to have their views heard. Submissions can be made until November 2, 2017 and can be made by sending them to seanadpublicconsult@oireachtas.ie”.