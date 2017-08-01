FF Councillor criticises upmarket restaurant's 'rattle in a pram' approach to Galway Races

A Galway Councillor has described the move by the owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Aniar to close its doors during race week as a "rattle in a pram effort".

Restaurateur JP McMahon says it is beyond embarrassing to serve food while people vomit and urinate outside the front door, described the seven-day festival as “Rag Week for adults”.

Abusive customers. Drunk and disrespectful. People pissing and vomiting on door. I'll close the restaurants for #GalwayRaces next year. — Jp McMahon (@mistereatgalway) July 29, 2016

Fianna Fáil's Peter Keane does not agree.

"He has brought Galway into a new culinary era over the last 5-10 years, in fact he's front and centre in the organisation of the food festival which this year has attracted over 70,000 people," he said.

"So he's someone that we definitely listen to, and we pay heed to, but unfortunately, I think, on this one he's got it wrong."