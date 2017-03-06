Fethard RNLI carry out ’rescue with a difference’ as they save two bulls fallen off a cliff

Two bulls have been rescued from the sea in Waterford Harbour after they fell 15 metres off a cliff and into the water.

Fethard Lifeboat was tasked to the scene yesterday morning after the animals were reported stranded 1.5kms from the shoreline in the Broomhill area.

The crew, operating in choppy seas with a two metre swell, escorted the animals into shore in Templetown Bay, in Co Wexford.

A brave crew member, Eoin Bird, got into the water with a rope and swam 50 yards in dangerous and difficult conditions towards one of the stricken bulls.

Pic via Fethard RNLI

He made a halter and placed it around the animal before swimming back to the lifeboat which towed the animal clear of the rocks and 1.5kms back to Templetown bay where it was safely handed back to its owner.

The crew then returned to the scene to rescue the second animal.

Hugh Burke of Fethard RNLI said: "This was a rescue with a difference for our volunteers but we do train for every type of scenario.

Pic via Fethard RNLI

"Nobody wants to see animals in distress or difficulty and we are happy to launch to bring them to safety. Conditions on the day were fairly lively with a two metre swell.

"The rescue involved excellent boat handling by our lifeboat Helm John Colfer and great work by Eoin and Finola to bring the two animals to safety. It was one we won’t forget in a hurry."