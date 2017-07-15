Festival organiser issues apology after overcrowding at Longitude queues

The organiser of the Longitude festival in Dublin has issued an apology after patrons complained of being crushed and fainting at yesterday's event.

It happened when people were trying to gain access to the site at Marlay Park yesterday evening.

.@longitudefest @GardaTraffic is this your idea of crowd mgt? Ppl close to passing out in the crowds pic.twitter.com/NrUIIz8vs4 — Dee Power (@DeePower_) July 14, 2017

"My partner held up one teen, 15 years old, who kept fainting and managed to get her to safety," said one fan who contacted us.

"We actually feared for our lives… [I'm] not sure I will ever be the same again after this experience."

Another concertgoer, Emma Brooghan, said that was stuck in a queue for two hours before being trampled on.

"About 10 or 15 people in front of me fell forward and I leaned down to try to pick up one of the girls in front of me, and the crowd just completely pushed right forward, and I'd say about 10 people were on top of me," she said.

"There were so many people on top of my legs, but my arms were free, so they were trying to pull my arms to get me out from underneath the crowd."

Managing director of Festival Republic Melvin Benn has issued an apology this afternoon.

Festival organisers had encouraged people to arrive early but they had not anticipated the numbers who arrives at the same time.

The statement says teams have worked throughout the night to improve the entry for today and tomorrow so everyone can enjoy the festival.

The Weekend is set to headline tonight with Mumford & Sons to close the three-day festival tomorrow.