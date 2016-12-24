Ferry travel disrupted for families returning home for Christmas

Back to Ireland Home

There is further disruption to some ferry services on the Irish Sea as a weather warning remains in place.

Irish Ferries has cancelled its Dublin Swift service to and from Holyhead, stating that passengers will be accommodated on other services.

Stena Line also says there could be some disruption to its sailings.

A status yellow warning remains in place until noon for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo - which could bring winds of up to 85 kilometres per hour in coastal areas.

More information on Irish Ferries services can be found here , with Stena Line updates here.

The AA is warning motorists to watch out for wind-blown debris on the roads.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland