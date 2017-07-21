Ferry linking Louth and Down to begin today

A new cross-border ferry will be making its maiden voyage across Carlingford Lough today.

The €10m service links Greenore in County Louth with Greencastle, County Down.

The operators are hoping to carry around 100,000 vehicles every year.

They hope it will boost tourism in the area and also cut commute times by an hour.

Paul O'Sullivan from Scenic Carlingford Ferry has said the service is not just about saving time.

"Mountains are visible all the way across. It's probably one of the most scenic locations on the island," he said.

"It will save a trip by road of about 35 miles and the ferry crossing is one mile so it'll take about 15 minutes."