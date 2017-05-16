Fermanagh attacks being treated as murder-suicide

A woman has been murdered in Co Fermanagh, police have said.

The 51-year-old and a 55-year-old man were found dead at a house in the Abbey Road area of Lisnaskea on Monday afternoon.

Detectives are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.

Another man aged in his 30s, who was in the house, was stabbed in the abdomen.

Investigators are treating the attack as attempted murder.

He is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamon Corrigan said: "Post-mortem examinations will be carried out in due course and at this stage we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Although our enquiries are at an early stage, we are treating the death of the woman as murder."