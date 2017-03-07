Fergus Finlay: It would be a 'disgrace' if inquiry doesn't look at other children in Grace foster home

The head of children's charity Barnardos claims it would be a 'disgrace' if the state inquiry into the Grace case does not look at other children in the same foster home.

Fergus Finlay claims the inquiry's terms of reference, which will be signed off by Cabinet this morning, could form a template for all future abuse investigations.

Researchers will be given a year to examine the foster home in the south east where Grace was reportedly sexually abused.

They will be expected to publish an interim report in six months but it is still unclear how far their investigations can go.

Fergus Finlay thinks they need to cover all children who lived at the home.

"I heard several reports last night saying terms of reference will be limited to the case of Grace and that might be seen as seen as some kind of template for future investigations.

"If terms of reference are set up to explore a range of cases but prioritise one as a first module, then the others will be investigated."