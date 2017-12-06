Female rough sleeper found dead in Cork City centre doorway

Gardaí in Cork city are investigating the death of a homeless woman in her 40s, whose body was discovered at around 11am this morning, writes Joe Leogue.

It is understood that the woman was sleeping rough where her body was found in a doorway on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street and that she may have died in early hours of this morning.

Breaking:The body of a homeless woman has been found in #Cork City. @Cork_Simon pic.twitter.com/uB1Uh8nAPc — Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) December 6, 2017

A doctor pronounced the woman dead at scene, and her body is to be removed to the mortuary and a full post mortem will take place.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at scene.

Sources say the woman was Irish and known to be a member of the homeless community in Cork city.

Gardaí say they will investigate the cause of death and liaise with the late woman’s family members.

Inner City Helping Homeless government called on the Government to declare a National Homeless Emergency.

"Yet another person with a name, a family and a story that died alone on the streets of our country. This cannot be allowed to continue," the group stated.

"We have continuously warned that we would have more deaths on the streets if immediate emergency action isn't taken. With snow due later this week we fear this isn't the last death we will see before Christmas."

Speaking today ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn said: "This death is another indictment on the lack of service provision being provided by the State.

"Homeless services are in turmoil with extra beds not coming online quickly enough, we have weather warnings throughout the country and rough sleeping is at peak levels.

"We require an immediate response or we will have more deaths on our streets. ICHH would like to offer our sincere condolences to the deceased lady and her family and friends."