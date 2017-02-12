Female cyclist killed in car collision in Kildare

A woman cyclist in her 30s has died after a collision with a car in Kildare this morning.

It happened at 11am on the Rathcoffey to Maynooth Road, in Clane.

Her body has been removed to Naas General Hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his twenties, was uninjured.

A stretch of the R408 was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination of the scene, but has now reopened.