Fears that bin charges will cause people to turn to illegal dumping

There is increasing fear that people will turn to illegal dumping if proposed new bin charges take effect.

New rules would see households pay by weight or by lift.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger says they will be devoting the same energy to defeating the charges as they did with water charges.

"We believe people shouldn't be paying for waste collection at all.

"We should have a progressive taxation system where local council services are funded by the Government and provided to people.

"Because what happens is the sky's the limit and it's an absolute free for all, this is great news for bin companies," she said.