Fears over taxi shortage in Dublin as only fifth of new entrants pass exam

Demand for taxi services is at an all-time high in Dublin.

New drivers are struggling to achieve the 80% needed to pass the new NTA Small Public Service Vehicles (SPSV) entry test.

Only 20% of those who sit the test are passing.

There are concerns there will be a shortage of taxi drivers coming into the busy Christmas period in the capital.

Three drivers retired for every new entrant to the industry in 2016.

Tim Arnold, General Manager of mytaxi Ireland has launched a online platform to help potential drivers learn "the knowledge".

He said: "There are fewer taxi drivers operating now than at any time in the last 10 years and one of the barriers to new drivers entering the industry is this text.

"It's not the only thing, you also need to have a vehicle that has high insurance costs and all new taxis must be wheelchair accesible.

"There are a number of barriers that have to be overcome, but we're confident that with more drivers passing entrance exams, they'll be able to help interested parties get into taxis and get driving."

Mr Arnold says their online learning platform can help potential drivers pass the test.

He said: "Our platform will help you prepare the area knowledge part of the test, where you are asked do you know which street in particular, museums or hotels are.

"We've developed the course material with the help of data from 20 million taxi journeys to identify the most important locations for taxi drivers to know."