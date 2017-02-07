Fears for hundreds of jobs at HP facility in Kildare

There are reports that Hewlett-Packard may shed hundreds of jobs at its plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

It has been reported that management at the HP Inc plant are to address staff there tomorrow morning.

Around 500 people work at the HP Inc plant in Leixlip which is involved in the manufacture of inkjet printer cartridges as well as research and development.

HP, which came to Ireland in 1995, and is thought to employ hundreds of other staff here.

In 2015, the company split into HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise in order to better compete in the technology market.

HP Inc runs the PC and printing business, while Hewlett-Packard Enterprise deals with industrial grade servers, networking equipment, software and services.

In October 2016, HP Inc announced up to 4,000 job cuts around the world over the next three years as the printer business came under greater pressure.