Father wanted by police returns with daughter from Ireland to UK

A father wanted by police who had disappeared with his five-year-old daughter has surrendered after returning from abroad with the youngster.

Brian Owens, 26, and Molly Owens returned to Holyhead from Ireland, North Wales Police said.

Supt Nigel Harrison said Owens had "surrendered to authorities on his return and will appear in court".

Owens failed to turn up at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court in North Wales on Friday for sentencing.

North Wales Police have not said what offences he had committed.