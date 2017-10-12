Father, unable to repay Christmas loan, pressured into holding €40k of cannabis, court hears

by Fiona Ferguson

A father-of-six who borrowed money at Christmas time was pressured into holding cannabis valued at almost €40,000 when he was unable to pay the loan back, a court has heard.

Declan Henry (37), who has no previous convictions, told gardai he had been unable to make the payments and was holding the drugs to repay the debt.

Henry, of Brookview Close, Brookfield, Tallaght, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of the drugs for sale or supply at Brookview Close on June 8, 2016.

Garda Brian O'Connor told Garret Baker BL, prosecuting, that gardai acting on information that they may be cannabis at the house conducted a search and recovered several bags containing cannabis with a total value of €39,900. Henry co-operated with gardai during the search.

Henry met gardai by appointment the following day for interview. He said he had not been able to pay back the money he had borrowed and was holding the drugs to repay this debt. He denied making any money from it and did not name anyone involved.

He told gardai he was “gutted” for what he had done to his wife and kids.

Gda O'Connor agreed with Sandra Frayne BL, defending, that Henry was a “family man” who worked when he could. He agreed there was nothing to indicate Henry was making any profit.

Ms Frayne handed a number of reports into court which she said detailed a “very difficult background.” She said her client and his partner had six children and another on the way.

Judge Karen O'Connor adjourned sentencing until October 25 next for finalisation.