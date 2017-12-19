Father-of 15 charged over Parslickstown feud shooting remains in custody

By Tom Tuite

A 48-year-old father of 15 charged over a feud related shooting which left a mother, a six-month old baby and a teenager injured in Dublin has yet to take up bail.

The incident in which the infant, mother, 29, and a 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds happened at 12.35pm on Dec. 11 in Parslickstown Green in Mulhuddart in Dublin.

The accused Dan Donovan, formerly of Parslickstown Gardens in Dublin 15, was accused of having a shotgun in his possession and threatening to kill Michael Collins who also lived in the same area.

Mr Donovan allegedly pointed a gun at a man’s head and said “I’ll bury you forever”.

The residential area has houses and parking bays for Traveller accommodation.

The baby was taken to the Temple Street Children’s Hospital, while the teenager was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Mr Donovan appeared Dublin District Court last Wednesday evening and faced objections to bail from investigating gardai citing the seriousness of the offences. The firearms offence can carry a 14-year sentence while the threat kill can result in a term of up to 10 years in jail.

The court heard he replied: “that’s all lies. That’s all shit talk” when charged.

Garda Michael Jones alleged that Dan Donovan’s family was involved in an ongoing feud with members of the Collins family over a “clandestine relationship between a man and a woman with an intellectual disability”.

It was not alleged he fired a shot but a bail hearing was told he was accused of pointing a gun at Mr Collins at the scene during the incident and telling him: “I am going to bury you forever.”

He was granted conditional bail which he did not take up and appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday. Judge Victor Blake noted that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions have not yet been obtained.

Mr Donovan remains in custody. His solicitor Paula Egan told the court that there was consent to an adjournment. Judge Blake remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear again in four weeks.

The court heard there may be a defence application to vary an address and gardai would be put on notice.

Mr Donovan spoke only to give instructions to his solicitor but did not address the court.

Last Thursday, his daughter Charlene Donovan, 23, appeared in Blanchardstown District Court accused of having a shotgun with intent to endanger lie during the incident.

There was no bail application and she was remanded in custody.