Father and two sons among four charged in connection with Neil Reilly's murder

Three men, a father and his two sons, have appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with the murder of Neil Reilly in West Dublin.

The 36-year-old died after being assaulted at the Glebe, Esker in Lucan on January 18.

Paul Bradley, aged 52, and his sons - 22-year-old Dean Bradley and 18-year-old Jason Bradley - all of Liscarne Gardens in Ronanstown have been remanded in custody to appear in court again on Friday.

Separately, a teenager has appeared before a juvenile sitting of Blanchardstown District Court charged with Neil Reilly’s murder.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody to appear in court next week.

Garda forensics at the scene of Neil Reilly's murder.

