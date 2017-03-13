Father and son hurt in helicopter crash named

Two men were being treated in hospital last night after the helicopter that they were flying crash-landed in a garden not far from their home, writes Noel Baker.

The incident occurred at around 5.15pm when the three-seater Enstron light helicopter crashed into a copse of trees in a garden near the bottom of Top Hill in Carlingford in Co Louth.

It is understood that Donie Marron, a noted pilot from the area, was on board, as well as his son, Dustin.

A photo of what remains of the helicopter that crashed in the Cooley Mountains yesterday. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson

It is believed Donie is a brother of Kevin, a well-known journalist who was among the nine men who died in the Beaujolais plane crash of November 1984 near Eastbourne in England.

Units from the fire brigade and the ambulance service attended the scene and one of the men was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, while the other was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí said the man airlifted to Beaumont was in a serious condition, and that one of the injured men was in his 70s and the other aged in his 40s.

Jurgen Whyte, chief inspector of air accidents with the Air Accident Investigation Unit, attended the scene with an AAIU team and said: “I don’t know how anybody got out of it. This is a crash-landing.”

Mr Whyte said there appeared to be few witnesses and it would need to be determined whether the helicopter had just taken off or was due to land.

The area of trees into which it crashed is not far from Mr Marron’s property, which is understood to feature the helicopter’s regular take-off and landing area.