Farmers spending fifth night of protest at Department of Agriculture offices
09/07/2017
Four farmers are preparing for their fifth night occupying the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street in Dublin.
They have been staging a protest at the Department's offices since last Wednesday over attempts to 'cap' the crisis fund for grain farmers who lost crops to bad weather during last year's harvest.
Farmers from around the country have been coming to Dublin since last Wednesday to support them.
