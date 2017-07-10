Farmers spend fifth night occupying Department of Agriculture offices

Four farmers have spent a fifth night occupying the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street in Dublin.

They have been staging a protest at the Department's offices since last Wednesday, over attempts to place a cap the crisis fund for grain farmers who lost crops to bad weather during last year's harvest.

Farmers from around the country have been travelling to Dublin since last Wednesday to support them.

