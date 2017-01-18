Farmers protest outside Dáil to call for crisis funds after devastating loss of harvest

More than 100 farmers are protesting outside Government Buildings to call for a crisis fund for tillage farmers.

Farmers along the west coast from Donegal to Cork suffered devastating crop losses due to poor weather during the harvest.

The IFA says 245 farmers they polled lost more than €4m in grain and straw.

Some farmers explained why they are protesting: "Grain farmers have nowhere to go, because they have one crop, one harvest, there is one payday. They have to harvest that crop to get an income out of it.

"They couldn't get the grain out of the field, so they had no income."

"The last year that was comparable was 1985, and 1985 is ingrained in everyone's memories as the worst year on record, although 2016 was damned close to it."