Farmers call on Government to reverse stamp duty increase

The Irish Farmers Association is calling on the Government to reverse their decision to increase stamp duty on farmland.

In Tuesday's Budget announcement, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe raised the rate from 2% to 6% on sales of all commercial land.

The IFA has proposed that the stamp duty rate remain at 2% for land that is bought or transferred and used for farming.

President of the IFA, Joe Healy, said farmers are already facing challenging times.

"We are calling for the Government to reverse the decision to increase the stamp duty. Especially at the moment in the context of all the challenges that farmers are facing including Brexit, trade deals, weather and low incomes," he said.