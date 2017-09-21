Farmer who was attacked by cows died of crush injuries, inquest hears

A farmer who was attacked by cows on his farm died due to crush injuries, writes Louise Roseingrave.

Michael Walsh (65) from Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, died in a Dublin hospital following the incident on April 21 last.

An inquest heard this morning that the incident happened at the Kilkenny farm on April 6 as Mr Walsh and his brother reportedly tended to cows that had recently calved.

Health and Safety (HSA) officers attended the scene and conducted a full investigation into the incident, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

HSA Inspector Eddie Wall told Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that the authority’s investigation has now concluded. “There will be no further action at this time,” Insp Wall said.

The man’s sister Marie O’Carroll formally identified Mr Walsh to Garda Conor Rynne following Mr Walsh’s death at St James’s Hospital in Dublin on April 21 2017.

A post mortem was conducted by pathologist Dr Dorinda Mullen. The cause of death was multi-organ failure due to crush injuries, according to the autopsy.

Since all investigations into the incident have been concluded, a date was set for a full hearing into the farm tragedy. The circumstances surrounding Mr Walsh’s death will be heard at Dublin Coroner’s Court on January 11 2018.

A total of 17 deaths have occurred on Irish farms to date this year. The son of three-time world ploughing champion Martin Kehoe, Martin Kehoe Jr (33) became the 17th fatality following an incident on the family farm at Foulksmills, Co Wexford earlier this week.