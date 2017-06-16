Farmer injured and dog shot dead in suspected dispute over land access

By David Raleigh

A farmer has sustained gunshot wounds in a suspected dispute with another farmer over access to land.

The shooting occurred around 11am in Killballycasey, Kildimo, Co Limerick.

The victim, aged 65, was attempting to gain access to a field when he received a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

John Hayes, 65, who was shot in the shoulder.

The man's dog was also shot dead during the incident.

A source said there has been ongoing tensions between landowners in the area over an access route to lands in the area.

It is understood the victim was about to enter his land to cut a field of crops when another farmer approached his tractor armed with a shotgun.

It is understood both men exchanged words before at least one shot was fired into the tractor.

A sheep dog who was traveling in the tractor was shot dead. A farmer who was in the driver's seat sustained pellet wounds to his shoulder.

A sister of the injured man said he was "shocked".

"He has a fine laceration to the shoulder. The doctors don't know yet if part of the bullet is still lodged in it," she said.

The man's wife and two children are due to return home later today from a family holiday in Portugal.

"I was out shopping when I got a phone call from a neighbour to tell me there had been a shooting and the dog was dead," the man's sister said. "I rang my brother and he answered his phone in the ambulance. I started crying."

"He was being very brave but something like this is going to hit him hard later on tonight or tomorrow," she added. "I'm worried for him."

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 70s on suspicion of carrying out the shooting.

Armed gardaí responded to the scene and intercepted a man in a vehicle a few kilometres away in Patrickswell.

"We have one person arrested for questioning. He was arrested under the Offences Against the State Act and he's being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act," a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a source said there had been a long-running dispute between landowners in the area "for generations".

"It's a right of way issue," they said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station.