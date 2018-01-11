'Fantastic projects' on display at this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Projects on mental health awareness and environmental issues are just some of those on display at today's BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

The competition, which is in its 54th year, opens to the public at Dublin's RDS from 9:30 this morning and tickets are quickly running out.

Students from across the country are taking part with the next round of judging getting underway later.

Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, said there is a great variety of projects.

"There's some fantastic projects this year - as there always is - focusing in on societal issues, mental health awareness, environmental concerns, fake news," he said.

"The quality is fantastic, not just in terms of the social behaviour sections, but also some of the technology, biology and ecology projects," he added.