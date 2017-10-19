Family remembers victim of Storm Ophelia

Tributes have been paid to Ireland's three Hurricane Ophelia victims as the family of Michael Pyke attended his funeral today.

The 31-year-old was remembered by family members as "a quiet man and a gentle soul", according to reports.

Mr Pyke had stopped to clear a fallen tree with a chainsaw when he was struck by a second tree.

The electrician was remembered by his father, three brothers, seven sisters and partner Nollaig in the south Tipperary village of Ardfinnan.

Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“Michael, what can I say, we are heartbroken,” his sister Linda said through tears. “You were the best son, brother, uncle, friend and boyfriend to Nollaig.”

He was remembered in the service as a kind, unselfish and devoted man.

Two others also died in the storm.

Fintan Goss, Clare O'Neill and Michael Pyke.

Clare O’Neill, aged 58, died after a tree branch fell on her car near the west Waterford village of Aglish.

Ms O'Neill, an oncology nurse originally from Co Cork, was due to celebrate her 59th birthday on Tuesday.

Father-of-two Fintan Goss, 33, was killed in Ravensdale, Dundalk, when a car he was in was struck by a tree just 10 minutes from home.

Louth county councillor John McGahon described Mr Goss, who he said became a father for the second time in recent weeks, and his family as "extremely well-regarded in the community".