Family of woman, 60, who died shortly after visit to GP settle High Court action

By Ann O’Loughlin

The family of a woman who went to her GP complaining of chest pains and was diagnosed with a chest infection but was later found dead has settled its High Court action for €100,000.

Sixty year old Rita Anderson, the High Court was told, was found dead in her bed at her Finglas, Dublin home six years ago.

The Anderson family today settled a High Court action against GP Janina Lyons for €100,000.

Senior counsel Liam Reidy SC said Mrs. Anderson the day before her death had chest pains and pain along her arm. Counsel said her family rang for an ambulance but when the ambulance arrived the ambulance man told her she could face a twelve hour wait in hosptial and it was best to go to her GP.

Mrs Anderson attended Ms Lyons’ practice at Coolmine Woods, Dublin 15 and Counsel said a chest infection was diagnosed and Mrs Anderson was not referred to hospital.

He said Mrs Anderson was later found dead in bed from cardiac arrest.

Rita Anderson’s son Chrisptopher had taken the action on behalf of the Anderson family of Mayeston Green, St Margaret’s Road, Finglas, Dublin.

He sued GP Janina Lyons who has a surgery at Coolmine Woods, Dublin 15 as a result of his mother’s care.

It was claimed that Mrs Anderson had presented at the GP’s practice on September 7, 2011 complaining of chest pain and was not referred for further assessment or treatment in a hospital setting.

It was further claimed Mrs Anderson’s health was allegedly allowed to deteriorate and there was an alleged failure to heed the history of her condition and the severity of her symptoms.

It was also alleged that it was allegedly wrongly concluded that Mrs Anderson was not suffering from any serious condition.

The claims were denied.

Senior Counsel Liam Reidy said it was a tragic case.

Mrs Anderson, he said was an active woman who was a much loved mother and grandmother.

The money, he said seemed so small for the life of such a vibrant person.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a very sad case and he sympathised with the family on their loss.