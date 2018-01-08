Family of murdered Japanese man thank people of Ireland for ’kindness’ as Dundalk holds vigil

by Greg Murphy

The family of a Japanese man killed in a fatal stabbing in Dundalk last Wednesday have thanked the people of Ireland for their kindness.

A statement was issued by the Japanese embassy on behalf of his family.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness the people of Ireland have shown.

"When he was alive, our son spoke about the warmth of the people of this town and his love of Dundalk.

"He came to Ireland initially as a language student and only intended a short stay. However, he was touched by the kindness of the Irish people, and he decided to work here.

"As a family, we are truly saddened by what has happened, but we hope that this incident will not give Japanese people a bad impression of Ireland.

"We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to the ambulance personnel, the Gardaí, National Pen Limited, Mr Oliver Morgan who set up the GoFundMe page, the staff of the Embassy of Japan, and the members of Louth County Council who organised tonight’s candlelight vigil.

"Finally, we hope that a tragic event like this one will never happen in this country again.

The Sasaki Family"

Sasaki is understood to have come from Ebina, west of Tokyo.

He worked in a call centre in Dundalk, and it is believed he was targeted randomly on Avenue Road in Dundalk shortly before 9am on Wednesday as he made his way to the office.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have attended a candlelit vigil in Dundalk tonight, in memory of Yosuke Sasaki.

A large crowd gathered in Market Square this evening to remember the 24-year-old.

Candlelight vigil in #Dundalk this evening in memory of Yosuke Sasaki who was killed last week. pic.twitter.com/TMeFO8nDD3 — John Sheridan (@JS_D9) January 8, 2018

John McGahon, Chair of the Dundalk Municipal District Committee, said the fact that a guest in Dundalk had met such a tragic end was heartbreaking.

"What we want to do ... is show strength, unity and solidarity with his friends, family and community in Japan."