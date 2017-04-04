Family of missing R116 crewman Ciarán Smith say community support is helping them through

The family of missing Rescue 116 crewman Ciarán Smith says gestures of support from all over Ireland have given them strength to carry on.

The search for Ciarán and fellow helicopter crewman Paul Ormsby has broadened after no trace was found of the men off Blacksod in Mayo.

A call's gone out to fishing boats all along the northwest coast to join the search, under the supervision of the RNLI.

Ciarán Smith

Ciarán sister Orla says the wait for news is "a living nightmare", but people's kindness has been a great support: "It has helped my family to get through this incredibly difficult time.

"That is where we are drawing our strength from at the moment.

"It is from the people who are sending prayers, sending thoughts, sending food, sending everything, that is where we are drawing our strength from."