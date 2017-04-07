Family of man missing since 2000 make fresh appeal

Members of Trevor Deeley's family and Gardaí will make a fresh appeal for information on his disappearance this morning.

Gardaí are now looking to identify a man who was seen outside Trevor's workplace on the night he disappeared.

It is hoped enhanced CCTV footage will help in the investigation and a new reward will be offered for information.

22-year-old Trevor from Naas in Co Kildare was last seen in December 2000 walking home from his Christmas Party close to Baggot Street Bridge in Dublin.