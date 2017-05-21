Family of man found dead in River Foyle hail 'kindness' of recovery teams

Family and friends of a man recovered from a river in the North have paid tribute to the dignity and compassion of those who found him.

Sam Comber, 39, originally from Leicestershire, was retrieved from the River Foyle in Derry on Saturday morning.

He had been living near the village of Newbuldings and his bicycle was found in a lay-by there earlier this month.

A social media post said: "The kindness of strangers was never as apparent as this week.

"Sam always spoke of how he loved the people of Derry.

File photo of the River Foyle.

"He knew there was a warmth and kindness in their hearts, just as he had.

"We saw the extent of that this week. Thank you for bringing Sam home."

Mr Comber had been last seen in Derry on Sunday May 14 at a supermarket.

His family confirmed that Foyle Search and Rescue found him.

"This is a difficult time, but we would like to extend our gratitude for those that helped us this week."

They praised the search and rescue team's "dignity and compassion" and said its members provided a vital service.

They also mentioned locals with knowledge of the area who were with them during their hunt all day and well into the night.

A stranger brought his own boat to search the river.

Rescue workers travelled from Drogheda.