Family of ESB electrician who was electrocuted at work settle High Court action

The family of an ESB electrician who died when he was electrocuted as he worked on an ESB sub station has settled its High Court action, reports Ann O’Loughlin.

Network technician Declan Molloy was electrocuted as he worked with other ESB employees almost three years ago.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approving the settlement, the terms of which are confidential sympathised with the Molloy family on their loss and said it was a terrible tragedy.

The father of three and grandfather died as he worked with a crew carrying out maintenance work at the electricity sub station at Old Connaught Road, Bray, Co Wicklow on September 22, 2014.

Aoife Molloy and Colette Molloy, daughter and wife of the late, Declan Molloy of The Poplars, Delgany, Co. Wicklow, pictured leaving the High Court after a settlement in their action against the ESB. Picture: Collins Courts

Colette Molloy , The Poplars, Delgany, Co Wicklow had sued the ESB over the death of her husband Declan who was fatally electrocuted after going to the sub station to carry out work in relation to the retirement of an overcurrent relay and the testing of a replacement relay.

It was claimed Mr Molloy was exposed to an unsafe and dangerous system of work and place of work that was allegedly not adeuquately risk assessed or risk managed and that Mr Molloy was allegedly directed to carry out a specific task involving a high degree of risk .

Mrs Molloy sued for mental distress and claimed she and her family were severely distressed as a result of the sudden and unexpected death of Mr Molloy.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to identify or to adequately identify and appropriately assess and control the risks in the system of work.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure the sytem of work and processes underpinning the retirement of faulty overcurrent relays and the testing of a replacement relay was properly and adequately risk assessed , planned, organised staffed. supervised, managed and executed.

The claims were denied.

Mr Justice Cross approving the settlement sympathised with Mrs Molloy and the family and said it was a terrible tragedy for them.