Family of Danielle McLaughlin 'overwhelmed with support'

A parish priest says the family of a young Donegal woman killed in India have been overwhelmed with support.

Post Mortem results yesterday confirmed that Danielle McLaughlin was strangled and raped in the tourist resort of Goa.

A 24-year-old man appeared in court charged with the crime.

Online campaigns have raised more than €40,000 to help repatriate her remains.

Fr. Francis Bradley is in contact with the family and remembers Danielle fondly.

"We had spoken and she was, to my mind, fun-loving, bohemian in many ways, a very open-minded person, and someone who had the travel gene and who loved to travel and experience different cultures and peoples."