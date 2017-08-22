Family highlights dangers of nut allergies

The family of a woman became brain damaged due a severe nut allergy are raising awareness of the dangers of nut allergies.

Amy May Shead used to work as a producer on ITV's This Morning show which she appeared on yesterday along with her Mum.

The 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest after eating one piece of chicken while on holiday in Budapest in 2014.

She is now in a wheelchair and unable to communicate with others.

Expert Dr Paul Carson from Allergy Clinic Dublin said: "Avoid whatever you're allergic to and be very careful when you're dining out and do not trust the staff to give you casual advice when at the time they may be under a lot of pressure and may not really know exactly what they're talking about."